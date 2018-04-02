Brewer Science Plans Expansion Near Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. - A company that produces materials for smartphones and tablet computers plans to build a new manufacturing facility in rural central Missouri.

Brewer Science Incorporated said Thursday that it expects to add 65 new jobs over the next five years as part of its expansion at the Rolla National Airport.

The state Department of Economic Development said the company could receive up to $1.1 million of incentives under the Quality Jobs program. The program provides tax breaks for new jobs with decent salaries and health benefits.

Brewer Science says the manufacturing facility will produce specialty materials used in microelectronics. The company says it specializes in technology that makes electronic devices smaller, thinner, lighter and more powerful.