Brewers Return Home Trailing Cardinals 3-2 In NLCS

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, October 15 2011 Oct 15, 2011 Saturday, October 15, 2011 5:04:00 PM CDT October 15, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP) - Shaun Marcum thinks people really want to see two aces face off in Game 7 with the NL pennant on the line. He can go a long way to putting together that matchup with a terrific effort Sunday.


Marcum will get the ball for Milwaukee when it faces Edwin Jackson and St. Louis on Sunday in the league championship series. The Brewers trail the Cardinals 3-2 in the best-of-seven NLCS.
If the Brewers win, Yovani Gallardo would pitch against Cardinals ace Chris Carpenter the next night.


This series has been more about what comes next on the mound. The Cardinals bullpen is 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA in 21 2-3 innings over the first five games.


Miller Park's retractable roof will be closed for Game 6.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 26°
10am 30°
11am 32°
12pm 35°