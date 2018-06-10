Brewery Pays Starbucks Over Frappicino Flap; Uses "F Word"

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri brewery has responded to a cease and desist letter from Starbucks by sending the coffee chain a $6 check to cover what it calls the profit from its use of the word "Frappicino."

Exit 6 Pub and Brewery in the St. Louis suburb of Cottleville named one of its brews the Frappicino, with one "C" instead of two. An attorney for Starbucks Coffee Co. sent the brewery a letter on Dec. 9 noting the similarity to Seattle-based company's trademarked term. The letter said the brewery's name would likely cause confusion.

Exit 6 said it would instead call the beer the "F Word"

Exit 6 owner Jeff Britton said Tuesday that he's received messages of support from around the world.

Starbucks says it appreciates Exit 6 respecting its request.