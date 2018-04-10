Brewing Business

Some people, like Skip Ducharme the owner of Lakota Coffee, say they think it may have even helped business by getting more people interested in coffee.

"With Starbucks' name, they might bring a non-coffee drinker in," said Ducharme.

Now Starbucks is opening another location, on the north side of east Broadway and it will be the first Starbucks in Columbia to have a drive-thru.

Just down the street from the new Starbucks is another coffee shop, The Coffee Ground. Despite its close location, some workers say they are not very concerned with the new competition.

"It's a challenge, we really count on our good customers to stay loyal to us," said Jonathan Putnam of The Coffee Ground.

The Coffee Ground has only been around a year itself, but employees have faith in that Columbia will choose to support local shops.

"In my experience Columbia is fiercely local, they really like their local places," said Putnam.

And as for the stores downtown, they say a drive-thru is no threat at all.

"When you've got the good stuff, people are going to come to you," said Watson.