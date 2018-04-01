Brian Elliott Gets $3.6 Million, 2-Year Extension

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues signed All-Star goaltender Brian Elliott to a two-year, $3.6 million contract extension.

The deal announced Wednesday will pay the 26-year-old Elliott $1.7 million next season and $1.9 million in 2013-14. He signed a two-way contract this season and is making $600,000.

Elliott is 15-5-1 with five shutouts, and a 1.68 goals-against average that's second-best in the league. He entered training camp battling for a backup job behind Jaroslav Halak, but capitalized on Halak's slow start by winning his first four starts, and the two are splitting playing time.

Elliott and Halak have combined for a 1.98 goals-against average, tied for the best in the NHL, and the duo leads the league with eight shutouts.