Brian Treece sworn in as third Columbia mayor in 20 years

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council swore in Brian Treece as mayor on Monday evening in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The audience came out in large numbers to see the swearing in take place. Treece will be the third mayor in the last 20 years in Columbia. Treece’s platforms include working to strengthen and protect neighborhoods, improve the city’s infrastructure and public safety structures and ensure the transparent and responsible use of tax-payer dollars.

During the ceremony, there was not an empty seat in the room. Supporters stood against the back and side walls to be present for the moment.

Former Mayor Bob McDavid gave his final remarks as the city’s mayor saying, "It has been an honor to serve the City of Columbia for the last six years, and I appreciate all the support."

McDavid left office with Columbia’s unemployment being the eighth lowest in the United States. Also, while in office, the city was named number one in the country for job placement for cities under 200,000 in population.

"Columbia had a $100 million math problem. Solve the math," McDavid said. "We achieved changes that have not been achieved elsewhere, and I am proud of Columbia’s economic expansion."

The city council awarded McDavid with a resolution of appreciation for his service since 2010.

Treece thanked his family, supporters and a host of others after taking the oath.

"I am looking forward to my role as the mayor of Columbia, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve," said Treece.

After being sworn in, Treece elected First Ward city councilman Clyde Ruffin as mayor pro tem saying, "I could not think of another person to serve along with me during my time as mayor."

Treece added it’s important for government officials to keep their word saying, "Say what you mean, mean what you say, and go do it."

During the ceremony, Third Ward city councilman Karl Skala was also sworn in under oath.

A reception was held shortly after the ceremony, where supporters were able to mingle and speak with the newly elected mayor.