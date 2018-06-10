Bridge Closing Causes Long Detour

Right now, two "Road Closed" signs sit in the middle of U.S. Highway 24 just west of Brunswick.

The bridge runs across the Grand River and connects Chariton and Carroll counties. It's currently closed to traffic because it's being repaired by the St. Louis Bridge Company.

All of this means travelers who are using the highway have to take a 30-minute detour to get to the other side.

Buck Langsford, who was getting directions and looking at his map, said, "We were just cruising around heading back and got stopped by the road being closed." Langsford and his friend Dick Nieweg said they had eaten lunch in Brunswick and would be taking the detour home to Lee's Summit.

Construction began on the bridge last Monday. Patrick Dolan, Vice President of St. Louis Bridge Company said he hopes the bridge will be ready for travelers again by Mid-August, "It all depends on if the river and the bridge co-operate." Dolan said the river has to be at a safe level for workers and for it not to wash more drift against the pier, the main problem they're currently trying to fix.