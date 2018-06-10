Bridge Construction Ends on U.S. Highway 63

COLUMBIA - Drivers can now use both lanes of U.S. Highway 63 as of Thursday afternoon as workers finished weeks of bridge construction along the road.

During the past few weeks, Missouri Department of Transportation crews worked on bridge maintenance on U.S. 63 at Stadium Boulevard and Grindstone Creek.

During the construction, only one lane was open for drivers causing slow downs and delays.

MoDOT also announced it will suspend all construction on state roads during Memorial Day Weekend.