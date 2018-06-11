Bridge construction starts on U.S. Route 54
KINGDOM CITY - Tuesday morning, construction crews started work on the eastbound Route 54 bridge over I-70.
The bridge is one of nine bridges the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to rehabilitate in the next 12 months. The bridge plan is estimated to cost a total of $7.3 million and will fix bridges over Middle River, Richland Creek, Stinson Creek and others.
During the reconstruction, only two lanes of traffic will be open over the bridge. The left lane will be for left turns and through traffic, while the right lane will be for through traffic only.
All ramps to and from I-70 will be open during the work.
Some Missouri residents who regularly use the bridge don't see the construction as a major issue.
"Sure it gets in your way, but it's part of a game you have to play," resident Kelly Putthoff said. "It's just like owning a home you have to maintain it."
Putthoff said construction is like a "necessary evil" although it can be considered a burden, it's just something that has to get done.
Other Missouri residents passing by the city, like Kelsey Guinn said otherwise.
"It kind of gets annoying during rush hour because it can slow you down. Sometimes it just gets in the way of things when you're trying to get somewhere fast," Guinn said.
MODOT said the rehabilitation should be done by November and will give the bridge an addition 20 to 25 years of service.
More News
Grid
List
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - KOPN broke the world record for most people interviewed in 24 hours, in an event that put hundreds... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation sat down with Gov. Mike Parson in a private meeting Monday morning.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will take a step toward adding a suicide awareness and prevention policy. Monday night... More >>
in
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
in