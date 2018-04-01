Bridge over Interstate 270 near St. Louis closed

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A bridge over Interstate 270 near St. Louis will be closed for the next three months.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and St. Louis Bridge closed the Big Bend Bridge Wednesday night.

The transportation department says the bridge was closed so crews can remove and replace the bridge deck.

The bridge is expected to reopen before school starts in August.