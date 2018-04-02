Bridge Replacement in Maries County to Begin Today

MARIES COUNTY - A bridge replacement on Route A in Maries County begins today.

The bridge will be closed to traffic for 55 days and motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

The project is a part of MoDOT's Safe and Sound bridge improvement program.

The program strives to improve 802 of Missouri's worst bridges by the end of the year. So far 740 bridges have been improved.