Bridge worker who fell to his death identified

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A northwest Missouri man has been identified as the Missouri Department of Transportation contract worker who fell to his death from a Kansas City bridge this week.

KSHB-TV reports 53-year-old David Craven of Kearney was working on a MoDOT project on a Missouri Highway 24 bridge just before 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was either shocked or fell for some other reason.

The workers were replacing the bridge joints, doing bridge deck work and making other general repairs. Craven was working for Mar-Jim Contracting based in Oak Grove at the time of his death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it can't comment on the investigation but noted falls are the leading cause of death in construction work.

Three people have died from falls in Missouri this year.