Bridges Could Be Costly

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state transportation department says it could cost up to 500 million dollars over 10 years to improve Missouri's major bridges. The Legislature recently passed a bill to speed up the repairs on about 800 bridges around the state. The construction costs for that plan are estimated at up to 600 million dollars. But few of the state's biggest bridges are included in that plan. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the state has 203 major bridges that are at least 1,000 feet long. To get all of those bridges into satisfactory condition would cost an additional 300 million to 500 million dollars.