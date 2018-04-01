Bridging the Distance for Soldiers

DE SOTO (AP) - Staff Sergeant Sara Robinson was worried about how she would stay in touch with her one-year-old son if she is deployed to Iraq. So, when she found out that Jefferson College's computer lab was about to be upgraded, she convinced the college to donate its old computers to provide connections to their families back home. Robinson took the computers to the De Soto National Guard Armory yesterday. Robinson serves with the Guard's 735th Quartermaster Company, which was recently alerted to a possible deployment. She is also a student at Jefferson College and helps manage the school's computer lab. Now the college is hoping to find a company to donate high speed Internet service and Web cams to the unit to make video conferencing possible.