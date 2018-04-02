Bridging the Language Gap

Although the resource class tries to improve the ELL program, students, teachers and administrators are still frustrated.

"The program has not helped me much," complained ELL student Audrey Hoyos. "You learn by talking to classmates and because the classes force you to learn."

Malugani said many students find it difficult to keep up with their other subjects because their English is limited.

"We are all concious that it is necessary to give [them] more English before immersing the kids in the classes," she added.

"It's a neccessity that the district also recognizes," said Judy Trujillo, ELL coordinator. "We need additonal teachers. We need additional staffing, particularly at the secondary level. When they are getting into very intense, content-level classes, they are trying to get English, and yet trying to master content and gain credit towards graduation all at the same time. What I would like to see in the coming years is some kind of center for secondary students that could receive intensive English instruction when they just arrive."

However, that would require more money and space.

"Do not give up," advised Malugani. "One thing that you never do is to give up."