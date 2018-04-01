Brief Power Failure at Arch

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One of two trams that take visitors to the top of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is back in service, after about 200 people spent a few hours stuck inside the landmark last night. The arch's deputy superintendent, Frank Mares says it appears one of nine cables pulling the south tram failed. It came in contact with an electrified rail, causing the system to blow a fuse. Mares says the power failure happened around 8:45 p.m. He says there were roughly 40 people in each tram, another 100 at the top of the Arch, and others in loading zones. The St. Louis Fire Department says no one was seriously hurt. Visitors to the Arch say there was a roughly 15 minute power outage today. The new outage is believed to be linked to the earlier incident.