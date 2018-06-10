Bright Flight Could See Increase

Like most college students, 19 year-old Jason Kern is often strapped for money.

"The cost of college kinda puts a strain financially on my family," said Kern, a Bright Flight recipient.

He, like thousands of other students got a Bright Flight Scholarship, but said it's not enough.

"I've got a lot of loans because I only have two scholarships that were automatic university scholarships," Kern said.

A new bill, if passed, would double the amount of Bright Flight from $2,000 to $4,000 a year. Rep. Ed Robb introduced the bill to the House. Robb's ultimate objective is for Bright Flight nearly cover tuition like it did back in the 1980's when it was introduced.

"It would be nice if they gave us more money, just because it's been the same since they started giving it out. And tuition costs have risen and with inflation."

The Bright Flight Scholarship can only be awarded to Missouri high school graduates and used at in state universities. Robb thinks the increase would help keep Missouri's brightest students in state. The bill is still early in the process. It was submitted, but is still waiting to go to a committee for a hearing.