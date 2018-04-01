Bright Future For Missouri's Economy

COLUMBIA - Governor Jay Nixon said in five months the state of Missouri created 26,000 new jobs. Earlier Thursday, his steering committee met for the first time to discuss new plans for moving the state forward. Those plans include six to eight new objectives for the state and their economy.

Nixon's plan outlines Missouri's future and it's economy. The committee is made up of Missouri's leaders in business, industry, labor, local government, and higher education.

"This committee has a vital task to point Missouri down the right road and draw a map that will lead us to our destination," Nixon said.

Businesses in Columbia like ABC Laboratories success is a good example of what Nixon is looking for in his plan. In 2007, it was named Economic Development Project of the Year.

Their company has a similar plan to Nixon's and Kristein King of ABC Labs said, "The approach that the governor is taking with the state and the economic development plan through strategic planning is exactly the way we run our business here."

They currently employ 352 people and are hiring around 30 more people. Nixon's goal is to create more jobs and move the economy forward and Missouri might see changes within five years. Dr. Bruce Walker, a member of the Steering Committee said, "We can definitely contribute the value of higher education component and I think first and foremost. As well as a very nice community for startup enterprises."

Nixon's next meeting will be held in Kansas City, September 15th-17th.