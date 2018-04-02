Brighter Future for Boonville

But can a hotel revive downtown Boonville? Some local business owners and hotel staff hope the hotel will mean a brighter future for downtown Boonville. But hotel expenses might seem a little out of place.

charges more than one-hundred and fifty dollars a night, the surrounding attractions may seem a little out of place.

Boonville business owner Vanessa Dorman sees the potential tourism could have for the town.

"In this business, I get a lot of out of town customers who just think the town's gorgeous and [wonder], 'What more is there to do?'" Vanessa Dorman, a business owner, said.

But, she's been waiting a long time for the town to become a hot tourist spot.

"I've been living here for 18 years and I keep thinking it's just on the horizon," Dorman said.

A tourism boom may finally be on the horizon with the recent restoration of the Hotel Frederick.

"We hope that that will help tie in, be an anchor down by the bridge with lots of traffic and pull people through the downtown area," Ed Scrivner, Chamber of Commerce president said.

But the area doesn't really provide a lot of options for hotel visitors.

"I just feel like we're missing the boat if we don't get something going downtown," Dorman said.

Something both the hotel and downtown business owners hope will change with time.

"We're looking forward to bringing in some antique shops, flower shops, we'll have a bike shop here in the hotel. We just want to make Boonville grow a little bit," Charlene Marcum, Assitant Manager of Hotel Frederick explained.

Changes that will hopefully breathe life back into the town. The Chamber of Commerce says it has received a lot of interest from businesses looking to settle in downtown Boonville.