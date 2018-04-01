Bringing Compost Full Circle

Timothy Reinbott, Superintendent of MU's Bradford Research and Extension Center, developed a process that would convert 250 tons of dining hall food scraps and straw bedding from horse farms into compost.



The compost then would be used to grow dining hall food.



This process would significantly cut the University's composting costs.



"I'm very concerned about the carbon footprint, and I think that's very important. You know we can reduce emissions, but what if we can eliminate some emissions," Reinbott said.



Reinbott also intends to use the dining halls' approximate 3,000 gallons of waste vegetable oil as biofuel to power the tractors used in food production.