Bringing News To Your Phone

It's also known as SMS or short message service and for many it's why they use their phones so much.

"I would say, probably about, maybe 10 times. Not necessarily for calls - but just for checking things and text messages and whatnot."

"If we're at school or if we have somebody who can't talk on the phone like at work then we just text them."

Today, sms has taken on a life of its own. Along with other messages that include ring tones and picture downloads. Mobile 365, a company that handles more than 75% of all messaging in the U.S., reported this year that it already transmitted 80.4 billion short and multimedia messages -- up 40% from the previous year.

Since so many people rely on text messaging, KOMU launched KOMU Mobile Message; which delivers a text message to your cell phone with whatever interests you from breaking news to weather alerts and important messages. Even without a cell phone, one can still sign up for KOMU Mobile Message to get school closing information by e-mail.

KOMU Mobile Message is a free service. But be sure to check with your cell company to see if text messaging is a part of your cell phone service plan.