Britt's Cowboy Legacy Lives on in Ashland Rodeo Community

ASHLAND - Lt. Bruce Britt is remembered Thursday as a courageous firefighter in Missouri, a hero in Columbia and a friend to the rodeo community in Ashland.

Britt moved to Ashland around five years ago and immediately became immersed in working with horses.

Saddle Club rodeo committee chairman Bruce Glascock said he has known Britt since he first moved to Ashland.

"As soon as he came to town in the Ashland area, he was willing to volunteer and help us at the rodeo."

Britt was a part of the committee in charge of organizing spectator parking at the rodeo.

"They do that horseback," Glascock said. "So that just fit right in to Bruce and anything he could do horseback he liked."

Boone realty broker associate Mike Collins said he met Britt four or five years ago. Collins sold Britt and his wife Leigh their house when the two moved to Ashland.

"Our son is a firefighter also and Bruce was his lieutenant, and we got to know Bruce through Justin pretty well," Collins said.

Collins said Britt enjoyed spending time in the country with his family and their horses.

"He's a horse lover and obviously we are too. But, he's just a great guy and would do anything for you.

Collins said he knows Britt's family will be well taken care of by the men that Britt worked with at the fire department in Columbia.

"There is a strong, strong brotherhood at the fire department and I think they will be well looked after," Collins said.