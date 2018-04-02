Broadhead Street Closed for Sewer Replacement

COLUMBIA - Broadhead Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction.

Roto Rooter Plumbing will be excavating the street in order to replace an old sanitary sewer and replace it with a new one at 314 West Boulevard North.

The construction will take place between West Boulevard North and Hardin Street, and drivers are asked to use extreme caution if they usually use these streets or take alternate routes.

Sanitary sewers are different from storm sewers, as they are underground pipes that connect to houses and businesses to a sewer line and dispose of waste water.

According to a Columbia Public Works press release, workers should be done and the street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.