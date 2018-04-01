Broadway Lanes Close

COLUMBIA - It's one of Columbia's busiest roads but starting Tuesday morning, if you drive on east Broadway St., you might want to think about an alternate route.



There will be one lane closed on eastbound Broadway St.



The road closure is because of construction going here on at the hospital.



The hospital is currently working on a patient bed tower and bridge across Williams St. that will connect that tower to the main building.



The road closure is for trucks to get in and out of the construction site.



The lane closure will begin at 7:00 am tomorrow and it should be closed for a couple hours.



If you travel on east Broadway in the morning be prepared for possible delays.



