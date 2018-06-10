Brock's Blocks Not Enough, Wildcats Top Tigers

MANHATTAN, KS -- Senior BreAnna Brock tallied four blocks for the Tigers in Wednesday night's contest against Kansas State, but it wasn't enough to hold back the Wildcats. Missouri fell to Kansas State 72-46 to move to 10-4 overall, 0-3 Big 12 on the season. Senior Christine Flores led the Tigers with 13 points and seven rebounds on the night, and both Brock and Sydney Crafton recorded 11 points as well.

Brock started her rejections early on in the game, blocking a layup by Branshea Brown in the first few second of play. Kansas State responded to the Tigers and took an early 9-2 lead in the game. Brock jump-started the scoring for the Tigers in the fifth minute of the game as she made a layup after the first media timeout, but Missouri couldn't catch up with the Wildcats. At the half, Kansas State led Missouri 37-42. The Tigers shot 43.5 percent from the field in the first half of the game, and scored 18 of 24 points in the paint. The Tigers also shot 100 percent from the free throw line in the first half.

The Tigers put up 22 points in the second half, but Kansas State answered every basket. The Wildcats shot 50 percent from behind the arc in the second half, sinking five of 10 treys. Coming in for the Tigers in the second half, Junior Liz Smith recorded a career-high six points in the contest going 2-for-2 from the field. Missouri finished the game shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the charity stripe. The Tigers again won the block battle, recording seven rejections as a team to the Wildcats' three.

The Tigers host the Jayhawks for the M&I Border Showdown on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 11:30 am. Fans who wear gold will receive $3 admission to the game, and those who cannot make it to Columbia can watch the contest on FSN.