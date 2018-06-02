Broken Bottles of Chemicals Found on MU's Campus

UPDATE: Enviromental Health Services has cleaned the area to their satisfaction.

COLUMBIA - Part of Sixth Street in Columbia was shut down Wednesday night after two broken bottles of chemicals were found on the floor in a lab.

Just after 8 p.m., two lab attendants walked into a room inside Lafferre Hall on MU's Campus and found a few broken bottles of chemicals on the floor. The lab attendants told police that less than a half-gallon of materials were spilled on the floor.

No one was hurt, and EHS was able to clean the area in about 30 minutes. The lab will remain closed for around 12 hours.

The original 911 call said there was a strange odor associated with the spill.