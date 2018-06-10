Broken Records Highlight Senior Day Doubleheader Sweep

COLUMBIA -- The Cougars bats came alive Monday as they swept American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Harris-Stowe State University in Columbia. Columbia defeated the Hornets 15-3 in five innings and 27-0 in five innings. The wins move the Cougars to 22-16 on the season and 9-5 in conference play.

A three-run shot by Marli Hayes and a solo hit by Morgan Bounds put the Cougars on top for good. From then on it was all Columbia, collecting two more runs in the third and run-ruling the Hornets by scoring nine in the bottom of the fourth. Whitni Howell's grand slam capped off the scoring for Columbia, marking Howell's first collegiate homerun.

Senior Jordan Crisp (13-8) took the win on the mound, allowing just three hits and one walk while fanning eight of the 19 batters she faced.

The second game became a slugfest for the Cougars, as they set a new record for most hits in a single game with 28, most RBIs in a game with 25 and tied the record for most runs scored with 27.

The Cougars put five runs on the board in the first inning, six in the second, nine in the third and seven in the fifth. Taylor Ricther (9-6) threw the shutout, giving up five hits while striking out 10.

The Cougars are back in action Tuesday when they finish up the regular season against new conference member Benedictine University at Springfield. The first pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Antimi Black field.