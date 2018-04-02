Brookfield man arrested, accused of hitting police officer with ATV

BROOKFIELD - A Brookfield man faces charges following an officer-involved shooting. Jason R. Buckallew was arrested and accused of hitting a police officer with an ATV. Police say Buckallew struck the officer following a brief chase on July 2, prompting the officer to draw his weapon and fire two shots.

Buckallew was served a felony warrant citing assault first degree and armed criminal action.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officer first started pursuing Buckallew because he was driving the all-terrain vehicle in a reckless manner.

Police said once the ATV entered the 300 block of East Sedgwick, the driver was forced to turn around and the officer exited his vehicle on foot and attempted to make contact with the driver.

According to police, the ATV then hit the officer, at which point he drew his weapon and fired two shots, striking Buckallew.

Buckallew is scheduled to appear in Linn County court on Aug. 17.