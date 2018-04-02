Brookstone Brings Jobs To Mexico

Starting next week, the city of Mexico will lease a giant warehouse with over 50,000 square feet of space to Brookstone.

The rent on the space is $10,000 per month.

"Over a period of five years it will put about $621,000 into the city's economic development fund," said Dave Boone, Mexico director of economic development.

The new distribution center that is hiring in Mexico will create 50 new jobs.

These jobs come after the Sporlas Valve Company left Mexico to relocate in Washington, Mo. It took 150 jobs with them. Mexico officials say with Brookstone's expansion and the town's booming economy, Sporla's move will not hurt the local job market.

"Right now, Mexico is really in a tight labor market," Boone said. "We have a number of companies that are expanding and trying to hire, including Brookstone, and they have kind of struggled."