Brothers get 15 years in prison for Kansas City slaying

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two brothers have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man last year.

The Kansas City Star reports that 19-year-old Shyreif Carter and 21-year-old Teandre Carter pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Teandre Carter also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

Shawndray Key was found inside a vehicle fatally shot on April 9, 2015.

Court records say Shyreif Carter later told police he and his brother were going to steal drugs and a gun from Key.