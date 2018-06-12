Brothers Lead Hickman Wrestling

The Pescaglia brothers' relationship goes beyond pinning their opponents. Tony, K.C. and Vince are Hickman's top three wrestlers this season.

Their' passion lies in getting their opponents on the floor.

Senior Tony won the state title in the 119-pound class last season. He teaches his younger brothers about life as well as wrestling.

"Always be on top of the game," he said. "And remember that you're a leader to everybody and they're always watching."

Junior K.C. placed fourth in the state last year at 125 pounds, and is going for first this time around.

Vince is a freshman in the 103-pound class, and wants to place in at least the top four at the state tournament.

So, who's the best wrestler?

"I am," said K.C. with a laugh.

"Out of accomplishments, I'd say Tony, but I don't know," said Vince. "They always get in stalemates when they're wrestling, so you never really know."

The Pascaglias also said they're not what most people expect as wrestling brothers.

"We never fight, and it's kind of weird being all brothers and wrestlers," admitted Tony. "Everybody thinks we're going to punch and hit each other, but we never fight."

District championships start this Friday in Jefferson City.