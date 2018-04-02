Brouwer scores with 1:05 left, Blues beat Predators 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Troy Brouwer scored with 1:05 remaining in the third period and Brian Elliott made 16 saves to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

St. Louis has won all four matchups between the teams this season.

Coming off his first All-Star Game appearance, Pekka Rinne made 22 saves in defeat. The Predators had won a season-best four straight.

On the game's only goal, Robby Fabbri carried the puck around the net and found Alex Pietrangelo just inside the top of the right circle. Pietrangelo fired a one-timer toward the Nashville net, and Brouwer was in front to deflect the puck past Rinne.