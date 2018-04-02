Broxton Agrees to $4 Million Deal with Royals

KANSAS CITY - Former Dodgers closer Jonathan Broxton has agreed to a 1-year/$4 million deal with the Kansas City Royals, pending a physical. Broxton, who spent six years in Los Angeles, appeared in 386 games for the Dodgers, tallying 84 saves and a 3.19 ERA in the process.

Broxton, 27, had just hit his stride in 2009, where he collected 36 saves and held a fantastic 2.61 ERA. In 2010, his numbers dropped slightly, where he blew seven saves in 64 appearances with just 22 saves and a 4.04 ERA. In 2011, Broxton was demoted to setup man, and finished the season with a 5.68 ERA and seven spot saves.

He will go to the Royals where he will back up closer Joakim Soria, who, at just 27 years old, has emerged as one of the top closers in the league.In just five years, Soria has 160 saves, including an incredible 2010 season in which he made 43 saves with a 1.78 ERA.

Broxton will setup for him, and hopefully begin to ressurect his career which has faltered in recent years. With this addition, the Royals could have one of the best late game bullpens in the league, along with former University of Missouri pitcher Aaron Crow also in relief. As a rookie, Crow threw 62 innings in 57 appearances, with a 2.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts.