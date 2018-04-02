Bruce Chen Named 2011 Bruce Rice Royals Pitcher of the Year

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals have announced that lefty pitcher Bruce Chen has been named the 2011 Bruce Rice Pitcher of the Year. The award was voted on by the Kansas City Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).

The 34-year old had a 12-8 record with a career-best 3.77 ERA in 25 starts for the Royals, leading the club in victories for the second straight season. Chen became the first Royals southpaw to win 12 or more games in back-to-back seasons since Charlie Leibrandt did so in four straight campaigns from 1985-1988.