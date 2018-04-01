Bruce homers to back DeSclafani as Reds blank Cardinals

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jay Bruce homered in the second to back Anthony DeSclafani's seven innings of three-hit ball, and the Cincinnati Reds shut out the St. Louis Cardinals for the second straight night, 1-0 on Wednesday.

The Reds ended a nine-series losing streak in St. Louis and have won consecutive games at Busch Stadium for the first time since July 6 and Sept. 2, 2011. It was the first time Cincinnati won consecutive games in the same series since June 2006.

Bruce's 17th home run moved him ahead of Barry Larkin to ninth in franchise history with 199 homers.

DeSclafani (6-7) did the rest, walking three and striking out three. Aroldis Chapman collected his 21st save in 22 opportunities.

The Cardinals squandered another strong outing from John Lackey (9-6), who gave up two hits in eight innings and has posted a 1.67 ERA during his last nine outings.

 

