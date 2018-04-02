Brunner Falls Short, Loses Missouri Primary

ST. LOUIS - Republican U.S. Senate hopeful John Brunner fell short Tuesday evening in the Missouri Primary, losing to Representative Todd Akin. Brunner took 180,678 votes making up 30% of total votes cast.

Friends, Family, and Political supporters gathered at the Sheraton Clayton Plaza Hotel after polls closed Tuesday. Brunner spoke to the crowd around 10:15 p.m. telling them he will continue to watch election results, but he was aware there was a "setback."

"We must not be discouraged by temporary setbacks...it just gives us a chance to attack in another direction," Brunner said.

After Brunner left the podium, his campaign manager told KOMU 8 News he "went upstairs to call Akin and congratulate him...he conceded."

Brunner's loss came as somewhat of a shock. In the days leading up to Tuesday's primary, he was the leading candidate in several polls, including a poll by KMOV-TV and St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Brunner is a St. Louis native and former CEO of Vi-Jon Incorporated. Before the polls closed Brunner said he was "cautiously optimistic." He also told KOMU 8 News he was confident not only in winning the primary, but that he would also defeat Sen. McCaskill in November.

Brunner's campaign focused heavily on job creation and running as a "citizen's politician", rather than a "career politician", as he called his opponents.