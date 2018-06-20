Brunswick Assesses Damage

Brunswick, Missouri, population 925, was among the hardest hit by recent flooding, which resulted in the loss of much of this year's corn crop.

"They said we wouldn't have another one for a hundred years. . . . [it was] an awful short hundred years," said Brunswick Mayor Ricky Direnzy.

Mayor Direnzy was referring to the legendary Brunswick flood of 1993, which destroyed 28 homes. This time, despite dire early predictions, the water level was lower and no homes were lost.

"It ended up being 30.5 feet, is what it ended up being. We probably got, I'd say about three or four thousand dollars of extra cost, with the city help, the sandbags and sand and stuff. Extra, that we normally don't use in our yearly budget. Unless we're considered a flood zone, it's just money we've lost," said Brent Dickerson, Emergency Management Director for Brunswick.

The eastern part of town was largely spared the flooding this time, as Corn Crib Farms owner-operators Timothy and Diane Rice lost only a few acres.

"We actually lost maybe five or 10 acres of corn back around behind us, because water was coming up through a drainage tube from the city. So it was actually bubbling up in reverse," said Diane Rice.

Government officials including Missouri Senator Kit Bond assessed the damage on site in an effort to get federal funds.

"It's glad to have congressmen and people like that come in and see what's going on in case of emergency, instead of just sticking us out here and nobody ever knows about us," said Dickerson.

Yet, the forecast calls for more rain in the upcoming days, and even with aid, Mayor Direnzy said it may be difficult for many local farmers to recover this season.

"I doubt some of them will get any crops in this year. Maybe wheat this fall. It's tough to get any crops in these flooded plains," said Mayor Direnzy.

Written by: Matt Zimmerman