Brunswick Levee Breaks

A levee to the west of Brunswick broke just a few hours ago, and there's water flowing over the east side of the main breach.

It means that about 12,000 acres will be flooded likely within the next few hours. The land is mainly farmland.

Residents and businesses will have possibly two to three feet of water in them.

The Missouri State Water Patrol says Highway 24 is closed.

Brunswick is 100 miles from Kansas City, around 1,000 people live in Brunswick.

The river still has yet to crest, it is expected to crest in two or three hours.

The National Weather Service says the Missouri will crest in Jefferson City on Sunday at about eight feet above flood stage.

That's lower than expected but still high enough to cause flooding.

Parts of the Missouri, Platte and Grand Rivers will likely remain at flood stage until the weekend.