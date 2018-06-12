Brunswick receives revitalization grant from Missouri Main Street Connection

BRUNSWICK - Some might think small towns around mid-Missouri are fading away, but Brunswick is very much the opposite, thanks to a committee of citizens working to revitalize the town.

The committee, Brunswick Main Street, recently received a $25,000 grant from Missouri Main Street Connection , an organization that “enhances the economic, social, cultural and environmental well-being of historic downtown business districts in Missouri.”

Brunswick Main Street’s Director Thresa Kussman said Brunswick is excited for the opportunities this grant will bring to her small town.

“As a town with a population of less than 1,000 people, this was a pretty big deal for us,” Kussman said.

The committee has received grants for revitalizing the town for the last 10 years. However, Kussman said this grant will go a long way. She said the committee used previous grant money to replace trash cans, install new street lights and improve sidewalks.

“We’re using this new grant to improve old and rundown buildings, signage around town and to help promote our heritage and tourism here in Brunswick,” Kussman said.

Kussman said the town has more to offer for tourists than most small towns, because Brunswick is the pecan capital of Missouri and is home of the world’s largest pecan.

The revitalization efforts have brought in new stores and restaurants to Brunswick. This has helped local business owners like Tessa Mauzey. These new businesses are bringing more traffic through the town as well, Mauzey said.

“It’s amazing how busy the highway through town has been. So many people just going through, stopping, and wanting to shop. I mean, I think people are so thirsty for that small town experience,” Mauzey said.

Kussman grew up in Brunswick. She said she loves working with Brunswick Main Street and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her hometown.

“After moving back to Brunswick after being gone for quite a while, I couldn’t believe what all had already been done and how much the community came together,” Kussman said. “It’s a blast. I think we’re just having a really good time, we really are.”