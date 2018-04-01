Brush fire completely destroys trailer

CAMDENTON - A brush fire at the Pier 31 Marina completely destroyed a trailer Tuesday and damaged a nearby home.

The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no civilians or firefighters were injured.

The Mid County Fire District was dispatched to the scene after a caller reported the hillside was on fire.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby trailers, but the fire did do damage to the exterior wall of a two story home.

The Mid County Fire District reported gusts as high as 30 mph made controlling the fire difficult, but the situation was considered under control about an hour after dispatch.

The cause of the fire was determined to be workers who had been burning earlier in the day. They said they thought the fire was out when they left the property, but the fire rekindled and spread to the woods and the structures.

Fire Chief Scott Frandsen said he would like to remind everyone to call their local fire department prior to burning to make sure that conditions are favorable for open burning.