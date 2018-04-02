Bucket List Suspect Headed to Pennsylvania for Prosecution

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - The last, apparently, really shall be first.



Paperwork recently filed in U.S. District Court shows the man the FBI calls the Bucket List Bandit, will soon be transferred from Oklahoma -- where he was arrested Sept. 13 -- to face charges that he robbed a bank in Erie, Pa. on Sept. 10.



Federal authorities believe 54-year-old Michael Brewster, of Pensacola, Fla. had robbed nine banks before that in eight other states since June 21. But so far the FBI has charged him only with the Huntingdon Bank robbery in Erie. That's why federal marshals are expected to return him to Erie in the next few days.



The FBI nicknamed Brewster the Bucket List Bandit because he allegedly told a bank teller that he had only four months to live during a Utah heist.