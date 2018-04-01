Buckle Up--Or Else

The state could lose $16 million appropriated by Congress to encourage states to get more drivers to buckle up or to pass tougher seat belt laws. Missouri tickets people, and fines them $10, for not wearing a seat belt only if they're stopped for another violation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Missouri's seat belt compliance rate is about 77%. That's a big improvement since 1998, and puts Missouri near the middle of all the states compliance rates. But