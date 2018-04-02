Bucklin Teenager Killed by Intoxicated Driver

CHARITON COUNTY - A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday night after an intoxicated driver's vehicle crossed the middle of the road.

The accident happened at 10:53 p.m. when a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by 24-year-old Ashley Simpson crossed the center line of Route JJ near Marceline, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Simpson's vehicle struck 17-year-old Zachary Cupp's Chevrolet Impala head on.

Cupp was taken by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia where he was later pronounced dead.

Simpson was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for moderate injuries. Katrice Sartain, an occupant in Simpson's car, received minor injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol records show Simpson was arrested and charged with vehicular involuntary manslaughter while intoxicated and failure to drive on right of the roadway resulting in an accident.

This is Troop B's 23rd fatality accident of 2012.