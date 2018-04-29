Budget director announces Gov. Nixon's new budget proposal

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Budget Director Linda Luebbering announced Gov. Jay Nixon's upcoming budget proposal shortly before his State of the State address Wednesday evening.

In it, Nixon is proposing to have less money in the budget than he did for his fiscal year 2015 budget proposal last year.

Luebbering described the governor's budget proposal as "modest."

This time around, Gov. Nixon lowered the overall total from $27.6 billion for fiscal year 2015 to $26.1 billion for fiscal year 2016.

This year, the governor is proposing $150 million in additional funding for local public schools. Last year, KOMU 8 News reported Governor Nixon requested more than $275 million for K-12 schools in Missouri.

The governor has also recommended expanding the state's Medicaid program. He also recommended an expansion last year, but it did not go through.

The state legislature has until May to pass a budget. The next fiscal year begins July 1.