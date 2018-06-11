Budget negotiators scale back University of Missouri cuts

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lawmakers are scaling back reductions to the University of Missouri's budget.

Budget writers from both chambers agreed Wednesday to reduce a proposed $7.6 million cut to the university system's administration to less than $4 million. They also eliminated a proposal to cut $1 million from the Columbia campus.

Budget writers agreed to boost core funding for higher education by about $37 million, or 4 percent. The House had recommended a 2 percent increase and excluded the University of Missouri.

Gov. Jay Nixon had requested a 6 percent increase, saying that would be enough for universities to freeze tuition next year. University representatives said a 4 percent increase would still be enough to hold down tuition.

The state's $27 billion spending plan must still pass both chambers.