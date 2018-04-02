Budget May Hinder Research

Less money, means fewer books, but what does this mean for the university?

With the cost of scholarly journals and books rising and the library's budget stagnant, the university faces losing important research materials.

In the past year, the cost of print and digital journals rose from -70 to -12 percent, while the library budget fell about four percent.

This means without additional funding, the library cannot keep up with the cost of these needed resources.

The library currently has access to more than 600 journals.

Canceling these valuable tools could leave professors, researchers and students without the resources needed for MU to remain a competitive research institute.

"If the money isn't there it will be much more difficult for us to do our scholarship," Jonathan Sperber, Chairman of the Department of History, said. "Graduate students can't do their thesis papers and undergraduates can't do their senior seminars. Cuts to the library affect just about every level of the university."

Library officials would not say exactly which journals will be renewed, but they are now consulting faculty representatives before the library makes cuts