Budweiser Clydesdale farm opens to the public

COOPER COUNTY — The Warm Springs Ranch opened its gates for its eighth season Saturday.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are known for starring in Super Bowl commercials and appearing in parades.

The ranch is home to more than 70 Clydesdales and sits on more than 300 acres of land.

General Manager of Budweiser Clydesdale Operations Jeff Knapper said the Clydesdales have a connection with people across the globe.

"We'e proud to offer guests the opportunity to see where Clydesdales spend their first years and showcase how they have been an integral part of our company's heritage for the past 83 years," Knapper said.

The ranch has a breeding facility for the horses. Ranch officials say they expect more than 20 foals to be born in 2016.

"Each year, we look forward to sharing our passion for raising some of America's most historic icons by offering our guests an interactive, behind-the-scenes look at where it all begins," Warm Spring Ranch Supervisor John Soto said.

"We allow our visitors to see first-hand what goes into raising these gentle giants, from a foal's first step to marching in a national parade as part of the world-famous hitch team, and we're excited to continue this tradition for the eighth consecutive year," Soto said.

Click here for information on how to sign-up for a tour.