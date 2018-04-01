Budweiser Introducing Bowtie-Shaped Can

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Anheuser-Busch is introducing a new, bowtie-shaped beer can that mirrors its iconic Budweiser logo.

The St. Louis-based subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev NV said Wednesday that the new cans will be available in a special 8-pack nationwide beginning May 6.

The can has been in development since 2010. The beer maker says it made major equipment investments at its can-making facility in Newburgh, N.Y., to facilitate the 16-step process to create the cans.

Budweiser breweries in Los Angeles and Williamsburg, Va., will be the first to package the new cans.

Due to the new design, it holds 11.3 ounces of beer, compared with the traditional 12-ounce can. The company says the new can won't replace the traditional Budweiser can.

Budweiser's bowtie logo first appeared in a national advertising campaign in 1956.