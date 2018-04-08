Bugs At Busch Stadium Are Harmless

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The shiny black beetles that have descended on Busch Stadium in recent weeks may be a nuisance, but they won't hurt anyone. According to Saint Louis Zoo bug expert Bob Merz, the sturdy, tank-like insects with the hard-shell body are just passing through, perhaps in pursuit of a mate. Merz said the "ground beetles" are a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch long and take flight to find their special someone. He said they will move on to the next destination in a week or so. Stadium operations director Mike Bertani said today the beetles are being sprayed this week while the Cardinals are away.