Building a Future

Volunteers are helping to complete the youth center at Guiding Light Baptist Church of Christ. They are focused on the entry way, accepting materials and setting a date to start the work.

Pastor Charles Jackson has been working on the development from the beginning. When it comes to summer activities, Jackson says it's important for kids to have a place to go and have fun without getting into trouble.

"You always want what's best for the children," Jackson said. "And so it just..I'm just glad i'm in a position to be able to make a difference in their lives."

Jackson brought his 11-year-old son along to help out by sweeping the floors, and for good company. The two even took a little down time to sit and relax. He says the feeling of just sitting and thinking about the finished product brings a smile to his face.

The center will include a place to play basketball and volleyball, eat, and provide study rooms for after school homework.

"I feel good about it," Jackson said. "This is going to be a new start to make a difference in the Fulton community and in the central Missouri community."

Further construction will begin in two weeks and Jackson welcomes volunteers' help. He says he will be working on the center until it is finished, which should be in early August.